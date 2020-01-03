Mount Salem ZOSO still shooting, murder free - JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting that there have been no shootings or murders in Mount Salem, St James since it was declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in September 2017.

The police issued the clarification following the injury of a 15-year-old girl in the community on January 1.

Abigail Mullings was standing among persons on the compound of the Emmanuel Chapel watching a firework display when she fell to the ground.

It was later discovered that she was shot by a stray bullet allegedly from an illegal gun salute during celebrations in the area.

The police say the church falls outside of the designated boundaries of the ZOSO and it, therefore, means that Mount Salem remains shooting and murder free.

They are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the Montego Bay C.I.B at 876-953-6191, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

