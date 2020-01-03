New Year’s Eve killing of worker leaves colleagues in disbelief

What started out as a day of festivities, leading up to the start of 2020, ended in mourning and utter disbelief for several individuals who heard of and were on the scene during the tragic killing of 24-year-old Shantell White, an inventory clerk at a popular store in Mandeville.

According to sources close to the deceased and her family, White, who had been working at the store for approximately six years, had a heated argument in the lunchroom with a supervisor, who it is believed she was in a relationship with.

The Gleaner has learnt that it was moments after the heated argument that loud sounds, similar to that of gunshots, could be heard coming from the area.

“They were always together at parties or somewhere but they kept it under the guise of a co-worker relationship. He was always talking about the investment he made in her and I think at one point he was helping out with some school thing. He is a really cool guy and very quiet I was not expecting to hear this,” the source told The Gleaner.

According to police reports White was shot multiple times at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

According to the communication department of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), the accused, who has since turned himself in to the police, is a licensed firearm holder.

The FLA is reporting that for 2019 there were approximately 25 cases of domestic disputes, involving the misuse of guns that came to their attention.