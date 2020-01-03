St Elizabeth man charged over armed robbery

Thirty-five-year-old Alrick Hutchinson of Brighton district, St Elizabeth has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Hutchinson, who was charged on Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday.

The Santa Cruz Police report that Hutchinson entered a business establishment in Balaclava in the parish on Monday, November 25, 2019, and robbed a woman at gunpoint of $17,000.

Following investigations, Hutchinson was taken into custody and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out and subsequently charged.

