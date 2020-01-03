Total Credit Services brings Christmas cheer to Bustamante Hospital for Children

Hundreds of children got their Christmas toys, when a team from Total Credit Services (TCS) Limited visited the Bustamante Hospital for Children on December 23.

A member company of The Jamaica National Group, TCS donated a total of 415 toys to the hospital. The Bustamante Hospital for Children has 253 beds, but also handles cases on a daily basis through its accident and emergency department and a clinic.

The toys were collected by the TCS’s Birthday Club, with support from member companies in The Jamaica National Group, several TCS clients, and The JN Foundation.