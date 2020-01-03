Fri | Jan 3, 2020

Total Credit Services brings Christmas cheer to Bustamante Hospital for Children

Published:Friday | January 3, 2020 | 12:25 AM
Saheid Baker (centre), a patient at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, receives a toy from Ricardo Livingston (left) loan collector, Total Credit Services Limited, with Camile Wallen-Panton, hospital chief executive, looking on.
Kevon Campbell (centre), a patient at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, smiles speculatively as he receives a toy from Christine Brown (left), loan recovery officer, Total Credit Services Limited (TCS), and hospital chief executive officer Camile Wallen-Panton. More than 400 toys were presented to children by TCS on December 23.
Hundreds of children got their Christmas toys, when a team from Total Credit Services (TCS) Limited visited the Bustamante Hospital for Children on December 23.

A member company of The Jamaica National Group, TCS donated a total of 415 toys to the hospital. The Bustamante Hospital for Children has 253 beds, but also handles cases on a daily basis through its accident and emergency department and a clinic.

The toys were collected by the TCS’s Birthday Club, with support from member companies in The Jamaica National Group, several TCS clients, and The JN Foundation.