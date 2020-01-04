UNITED NATIONS (CMC):

The national flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been installed at the United Nations Security Council as the island begin its historical two-year term as a non-permanent member.

In June 2019, St Vincent and the Grenadines became the smallest nation ever, in terms of land mass and population, to be elected to the UN’s highest decision-making body.

Speaking at the flag installation ceremony at the UN headquarters, St Vincent and the Grenadines Permanent Representative to the United Nations, I. Rhonda King, said “all over the world, there is a growing disquiet. People are rising up. Many, if not most, are young and they are calling on those with power to correct the current trajectory of our planet and our politics.”

She said that St Vincent and Grenadines, a small island developing state, a mere 40 years after reclaiming its independence from colonial powers, was taking up its seat for the first time as an elected member of the Security Council.

“This day is a historic one, not only because we are the smallest nation ever to sit on the Security Council but also perhaps because the urgency now calls for fresh, disinterested and impartial perspectives on the seemingly intractable problems of our day,” King said, adding that St Vincent and the Grenadines has no “geopolitical axe to grind.

“We are just a young nation that yearns for a better world. We come to the task with a team that largely comprises young, well-educated, enthusiastic and creative thinkers,” King said, noting that apart from herself, the two deputy permanent representatives, political coordinator, and legal adviser are all females.

“Indeed, we are a team that is two-thirds female,” she said to applause, adding “that, too, is probably historic.”

The envoy, however, said that above all, “we are a Caribbean people”.