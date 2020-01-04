3 men facing criminal charges for guns seized on New Year's Day

Three men are facing criminal charges after the police seized two illegal guns and over two dozen rounds of ammunition in separate incidents in St Andrew and Trelawny on New Year’s Day.

They are Duwain Benjamin, 26, an air conditioner technician of Cardigan Crescent, in St Andrew; Leighton Johnson, also called ‘Pepsi’, 36; and Kenry Marquest, also called ‘Ragga’, both of New Hope district, in Warsop, Trelwany.

All three men have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, the police have confirmed.

According to the Denham Town Police, Benjamin was among a group of patrons at a party on 8th Street, in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew, when his actions aroused the suspicion of a police team that was conducting operations in the area.

It’s reported that he was accosted and searched and a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition allegedly taken from his waistband.

The Ulster Spring Police report that a team was on patrol in New Hope district when they saw a group of persons standing near a stall.

The police say everyone in the group was searched and a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition allegedly taken from Johnson’s waistband.

According to the police, he allegedly confessed that the firearm belonged to Marquest, “who gave him to hold so that he can go and ease himself at a restroom.”

