Another killing linked to Mountain View gang violence

A man was killed early Saturday while another was shot and injured hours earlier in what police sources believe is an escalation of the violent feud between rival gangs in the Mountain View area of south east St Andrew.

The police have confirmed both shootings, but have not released the names of the victims.

According to the police, a team was summoned to a section of Mountain View Avenue, near Excelsior High School, after residents reported hearing gunshots.

The police say on their arrival the body of a man was found with gunshot wounds along the roadway.

Residents say he resided metres from where he was slain and was employed to a gas station in the area.

The killing follows an attack last evening on a taxi operator who resides on Jacques Road, off Mountain View Avenue.

According to police and residents, the 59-year-old man was shot several times by unknown assailants along Giltress Street, in Rollington Town.

The flare-up of violence in the Mountain View area began last October and has left more than ten people dead, including a man who was shot several times as he sat inside a Vineyard Town doctor’s office with his wife and their infant daughter.

