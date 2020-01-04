Manchester woman, 1-y-o daughter missing

A Manchester woman and her infant child have been reported missing since Thursday.

Angella Gayle, 31, and her one-year-old daughter, Mia Walker, who both reside at Hampton Road, in Porus, were last seen along main street in the parish, according to the Mandeville Police.

The police have issued an appeal to members of the public to help them find mother and daughter.

Gayle is described as stout build, brown complexion and about 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a brown blouse, red pleated shorts and a pair of brown slippers.

The mode of dress for Mia is unknown, the police said.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gayle and her daughter to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.

