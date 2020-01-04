Sunroof concern forces Mercedes Benz to recall 750,000 cars

NEW YORK (AP) —Mercedes-Benz has recalled approximately 750,000 cars, warning that their sunroofs could “fly-off” and become hazardous on the road.

They include the luxury brand’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and CLS-Class models that were manufactured between 2001 and 2011.

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the bonding material on the sunroofs for the vehicles covered by the recall can deteriorate and cause them to become detached.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14 and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced, if necessary, free of charge.

