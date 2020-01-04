UPDATE: Man killed on Mountain View Avenue identified

The police have released details about the shooting death of a man along Mountain View Avenue this morning.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Lindon Bernard, who resided in Seven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

It’s reported that shortly after 7 o’clock Bernard was driving his motorcycle along Mountain View Avenue, in the vicinity of Excelsior High School, when a motorcar approached.

The occupants of the car opened fire, hitting Bernard before escaping, according to the police.

He was taken to hospital by a police team that was in the area, but could not be saved.

There has been a flare-up of violence between rival gangs in the Mountain View area since October last year.

The violence has left at least ten people dead, including a man who was shot several times as he sat inside a Vineyard Town doctor’s office with his wife and their infant daughter.

