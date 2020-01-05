To God be the glory! We have made it to see another year and another decade. I hope that you are excited to see what God has prepared for this season of your life. Even if everything seems to be the same as December 31, the truth is, it is different – simply because the mercies of God are new every morning. There is also grace available to us to accomplish some of those scary, exciting dreams that we may have ignored in 2019.

This year can be better than you ever dreamed. As 1 Corinthians 2:9 (NLT) says, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.”

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to miss out on any of these amazing and unimaginable plans that God has in store. Sometimes, though, we must admit that we stand in our own way. God tells us to do something and we hesitate or disobey because we don’t believe that His plans for us are always good. This needs to go if we want to elevate in this year. So, I have dubbed this year 2020: The Year of Visionary Faith.

So, what does visionary faith look like?

1. Obedience to the Word of God:

God knows what is around every corner. He knows what will happen every day. He is more prepared than we could ever be. So when we live in obedience to the written and prophetic word of God, we get the benefit of His perfect vision to make our path straight.

It is important to remember that this faith is based on the entire Word of God, not only the parts we like. When we move outside of God’s Word, we have no basis for our faith, but we have a right to believe for anything the Bible promises to all believers. However, we have to watch how we live our lives. Sin and strongholds can prevent promises from coming to pass, even when we operate in faith. We cannot occupy our lives with activities and thoughts that are outside of His will, but then expect God to respond to our attempts at faith.

2. Uncomfortable actions

Visionary faith requires that we get out of our comfort zone. We must be willing to let God take our world and turn it upside down. God cannot do wonders when we limit Him or put Him in a box.

So, we have to war against our emotions that tell us to continue living with business as usual. Our emotions are poor decision makers. Let us make the decision that no matter how it looks we will believe God and that “ … we walk by faith, not by sight.”(2 Corinthians 5:7 NKJV). There is always going to be a test of the faith we profess. But God is always good so when things don’t look good, it is a tool that God is using to get you to the best He has for you.

3. Patience

In order to receive from God what we asked for, we need to live out Mark 11:24 (NKJV), “Therefore, I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them, and you will have them.”

I believe that in 2020 as we apply the principles of God, God is going to honour them. By faith, your breakthrough is on the way, but it requires patience. There is a best time to receive and there is a change that God often wants to bring in us before we leave the stage we are in. Since we don’t have the full picture, we need to trust God to bring it forth in the right time, as we remain obedient even in uncomfortable situations.