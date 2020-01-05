God’s deliverance - Leostone Morrison talks of God’s grace in his life after overcoming poverty, divorce, rejection

A Word from God is a life-changing event, most people would agree. For some, it sheds light on to the exciting blessings that are in store for you, and for others, like Leostone Morrison, it was a warning for the destruction that was ahead.

Morrison told Family & Religion that after years of pursuing the things of the world, he got baptised and was enjoying his Christian journey.

Then he got a ‘word’ many others would rather not receive.

He shared, “One Sunday in 2005, as I exited the church compound, Pastor David Grant, who is my mentor, stopped me. He said the Lord gave him a message for me: ‘The Lord says to tell you He will be taking you through a process, that all that can go bad is going to go bad, and there is nothing you will be able to do to fix it. The only way you will survive it is if you hold on to God’s hands’.

“Within two weeks, everything began to fall apart. My business crashed – I literally went broke. I had to sell my vehicles, take my son out of private school, and was back on public transportation. I remember the first time one of my sons rode the public transportation bus, he cried. Electricity, cable, Internet were disconnected. Refrigerator and cupboards empty, and I could not afford to buy necessities like toilet paper, soap, and so.”

Morrison explained that the period had adverse effects on his marriage, which caused it to end in a divorce despite the fact that both parties were saved and attended the same church.

DESTINY HELPERS

During this time, he was approaching his final year of studies at the Jamaica Theological Seminary, so not only was he divorced, but he was also unemployed, penniless, and a single father as he kept the children – all while tackling his final year of studies.

But God.

“He saw me through. He provided destiny helpers who provided grocery, monies, transportation, and assistance with my sons and tuition. I remarried and relocated to St Kitts and Nevis in 2013, where I presently reside. I learned of a church organisation that had a few pastoral vacancies and I applied. I was not considered, and I felt rejected, opposed, and disappointed. One day, the Holy Spirit delivered me with the following words. He said: “The rejection serves the purpose of not having you settled where I don’t want you to,” Morrison shared.

The now reverend noted that based on his experience with the Church, he began writing a book called Favour with Opposition. Information received from the publishing house was that he needed 40,000 words to make it happen. However, upon reaching 37,000 words, he said he was redirected by the Holy Ghost to write a book called Mind Renewal, which he dropped everything else to pursue.

“According to Romans 12:1, we must not be conformed to the worldly standards but be transformed by the renewing of our minds. The Bible tells us, ‘As a man thinks in his heart, so is he’. This is true, you are what you think. You will never become what your mind does not permit you to be. In the book, Mind Renewal, I purpose to assist every reader to move from a place of low thinking to a high dimension of one’s self.

“The greatest war being waged is not external; it is the war for your mind. To bask in the wealth afforded in this lifetime, you need to be perpetually renewing your mind. This spiritual non-fiction book’s theme is ‘Unlocking the Wealth of Your Mind Through Mind Renewal’,” he said.

Morrison, who is also a probation officer and guidance counsellor, said the book has 18 chapters and is equipped with the power of the Word of God to unshackle the mind, divine keys to overcome negative thinking and unleash the greatness inside, and practical solutions and powerful stories to move you from the realm of the ordinary to the extraordinary.

BIBLICAL KEYS FOR MIND RENEWAL

According to Morrison, “The book provides the biblical keys to renew your mind so that you can become a better person. Each chapter ends with mind-renewal keys such as the expanse of a man’s sky will never outgrow the restrictions of his belief system; the season to ensure what is reaped tomorrow is now; Jesus will not do for you what He has given you authority to do; leave room for the best by saying no to the good; new challenges can be a sign of near new blessings; there is purpose in your pain; divine interruptions, and there is value in your imperfections.

“The Holy Spirit is credited with being the primary destiny helper of this book. New dimensions realised will require new dimensions of thinking.”

Morrison’s Mind Renewal is available at York Pharmacy and on Amazon, and he can be reached at restorativeauthor@gmail.com.

