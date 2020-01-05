Letting go of old baggage in the New Year

It flies in the face of all your pride

It moves away the mad inside

It’s always anger’s own worst enemy

Even when the jury and the judge

Say you’ve got a right to hold a grudge

It’s the whisper in your ear saying set it free

– Matthew West – Forgiveness

The New Year is now a reality. However, a number of persons have carried over the old baggage that had them bitter and angry, and tore their families apart in 2019.

Old grudges, the sense of betrayal, feeling wronged and left behind, is comfortably embraced in 2020.

It is never easy letting go, forgiving, and starting afresh on a clean slate.

For insight on how to let go and leave all the negative energies and baggage behind, Family & Religion reached out to the Reverend Carlene Bryan of the Dominion in Christ International Ministries Church, who pointed out that letting go of all that is negative is a deliberate choice and one that is not easy to make. Philippians 3:13-14 states, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before.”

“You cannot go ahead by looking behind. That is division. Isaiah 42:9 adds, “Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them.” In other words, the baggage in your life has come and will pass … but it is up to you.

Shake it loose

Bryan shared that baggage of the past year must be shaken loose, as failure to do so would leave the door open for the devil to create within unhealthy soul ties with the past.

For Christians, especially, Bryan said that regardless of what transpired in 2019, they should remember that they are on an upward trajectory and when the hurt of the past resurfaces, persons should deliberately change their thoughts. She said that Christians have that authority and should not hesitate in using it.

“It is the plan of the enemy to keep us remembering the negative issues that may have taken place and not the many good things that may have happened during the year. It is impossible to go forward if we are stuck in a rut. Isaiah 43:18-19 reminds us, ‘Do not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old’,” she pointed out, adding that trust must be exercised with the assurance that God will turn all things the devil meant for evil around for our good.

Bryan, citing the story of biblical character Joseph whose brothers sold him into slavery to kill his dreams, said that he could have walked around with a lot of baggage, but he chose not to.

Similarly, she said, whatever evil or hurt that was done to you last year should be forgiven and let go of.

“One thing we have to realise is that every person on this Earth is subject to trials, including us Christians. Nobody on this Earth has lived a life that is devoid of twists and turns. Maybe only Ken and Barbie … and may I remind you that their life is not real. Betrayals – especially from family and close friends, opposition, offences, rejection are part of the package,” said Bryan.

She said that instead of carrying the baggage into 2020, persons should lay them down and use them as stepping stones. She encourages individuals to learn the lessons from all the negative situations, as when the baggage of the past is laid down, the path is made clear for a better you.

“This new year can be a turning point in your life. That is why people make new year’s resolutions. We may have missed it last year, but the prospect of a new year brings much hope for the future. We have to have the mind of Christ and begin to think like God. He likes fresh beginnings. He likes new things!”