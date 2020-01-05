Light of the Gentiles International church shaping lives – Part 1

With the fervent hope to see people grow and become mature in the Christian walk, pastors of the Light of the Gentiles International (LOTGI), Dean Smith and his wife, Sarah, are on a journey to make a positive impact for Christ and to make disciples for His Kingdom.

The church, located on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, was founded by the godly couple in June 2014.

Speaking with Family & Religion, the Smiths revealed that they initially had no plan or desire to enter into pastoral ministry.

“We knew that God placed us in a transition [period] as it related to membership, but I was perfectly contented sitting and being fed and being an itinerant preacher. However, there were many prophetic words. Persons shared dreams concerning us being pastors, and it cemented that. A period of time had passed, my wife called a few friends to fellowship at Hope Gardens, and the rest is history,” said head of the godly institution, adding that persons are inspired by their youthfulness.

Giving the meaning behind the church’s name, he shared, “The name is derived from Acts 13:47, where Paul, explaining a new direction in a sense that God was leading him in ministry, quoted from Isaiah 49:6. Being a light of the Gentiles represents bringing the light of Christ through the gospel to nations and people who are still in spiritual darkness.”

The ministry of the LOTGI, which has been receiving prodigious reviews from various members who have sought refuge there, has had an impact on the young and old alike, and its pastors have described the experience as a blessing to see people from different backgrounds grow in the Word and become empowered to walk out divine purpose.

“By God’s grace, a culture of love and passion for God exists which breeds vibrancy and energy. It flows out in prayer, certainly in worship, and the Word … all this while maintaining the unchanging landmark of purity and holiness,” Smith said as he recounted what made his church different.

Hear from members who have had their relationship with God redefined and strengthened through the ministry of the Light of the Gentiles International.

