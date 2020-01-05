A motorcyclist is Westmoreland's first road fatality for 2020

A motorcyclist is Westmoreland's first road fatality for the new year.

Oneil Braham, otherwise called "Washie", of Auldar district in Bluefields, was killed yesterday after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a truck on the Bluefields main road.

Reports by the police are that about 1:00 p.m., Braham was driving a black Wassi motorcycle with no registration plate affixed, from the direction of Whitehouse towards Savanna la mar. On reaching a section of the Bluefields main road in the vicinity of the Bluefields Beach, he attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control of the motorcycle, and crashed into a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter motor truck.

Upon impact, Braham was thrown from the motorcycle, which was runover by the truck. He was pronounced dead at the Savanna-la-mar hospital.

The parish recorded the highest number of road fatalities in 2019 for the Area One Police Division with 44 deaths.

There were 119 road fatalities in total for the division which also comprise the parishes of Hanover and St James in 2019, 18 more than the number recorded for the previous year.

