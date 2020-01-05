Water supply returns to Brown's Town, surrounding areas after pump repairs

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the water supply is now gradually returning to customers in Brown's Town and environs in St Ann, having completed repairs ahead of schedule to a damaged pump at the Minard deepwell and pumping station.

The water utility says customers in the service areas can expect full restoration of water supply by this evening when the recharging of the distribution pipelines would have been completed.

The service areas include: Brown’s Town, Huntley, Liberty Valley, York Castle, Standfast, Goshen, Minard Hill, Orange Hill and Benin

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.