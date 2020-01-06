82-year-old Portmore pensioner Raphael Robinson reported missing

Eighty-two-year-old pensioner Raphael Robinson, of West Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, December 28, 2019.

The police say Robinson is of a brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

It is reported that about 5:00 p.m., Robinson was last seen at home wearing a light blue polo shirt, gray pants and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Raphael Robinson is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

