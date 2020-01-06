Greenwich Town man arrested following firearm seizure

One man is in custody after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were taken from his person on East Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 on Friday.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 11:32 p.m., Jamaica Defence Force personnel were on patrol in the area when the man was observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The police further reported that he was accosted, searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

