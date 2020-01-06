Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Cassava Piece, St Andrew

The Constant Spring Police seized a .38 revolver and three rounds of ammunition on Peanut Lane in Cassava Piece, St Andrew on Friday.

The police report that about 4:10 a.m., during an operation in the area, a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found in the backyard in a plastic bag.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

