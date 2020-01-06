Manchester supervisor charged with murder in reported love triangle

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division have charged a 30-year-old man following the shooting death of a woman at a food store on South Race Course Road in Mandeville last week Tuesday.

Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is Andre Bromfield of New Green district in the parish.

The police report that 24-year-old Shantell Whyte otherwise called ‘Shan’, an inventory clerk of Wilbin Street, Grey Ground, Manchester, was shot several times about 6:15 p.m. inside the lunchroom of the establishment.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Whyte was seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and Whyte was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.