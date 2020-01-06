Paving activities planned for section of Camp Road, St Andrew

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that activities will begin tomorrow to apply the final layer of asphalt to the reconstructed section of Camp Road, St Andrew between Tom Redcam Drive and the Gun Court.

NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw says the works will be undertaken over three days and should be completed by Thursday afternoon.

Shaw says paving works will be conducted between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

In total, some 710 metres of road surface will be repaved along both Camp and Arnold Roads.

The NWA says this week’s planned activities will bring physical works on the US$2.2 million dollar project to 95% completion.

The roadway is to be permanently marked at a later date.

Last month, newly-installed traffic signals at the Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection were partially commissioned and the roadway temporarily marked to assist with traffic movement along the busy corridor.

