Portland school expects more students after repairs from volunteers

Nonesuch, Portland:

One Jamaica Foundation (OJF) on Saturday conducted extensive repairs to the Nonesuch Basic School in Portland, aimed at providing students with a significantly improved space in which to enjoy their learning experience.

The repairs were carried out as part of a joint initiative between the OJF and a United States (US)-based travel company, NV Tours, with assistance from community residents who volunteered their time and effort.

“We carried out refurbishing of various sections of the school,” said Gabriel Wood of OJF.

“There was need for repairs to the roof, ceiling, repairs to doors and the bathroom. We also installed a new toilet, as the old one was broken. We are focusing on improving the infrastructure in schools. We are trying to go around the island doing different schools, especially in areas that don’t get that much attention and are in dire need of assistance.”

Wood said that, so far, five schools have benefited from either extensive repairs or complete construction through the OJF, which is heavily focused on improving conditions at the kindergarten level.

NV Tours, with its five volunteers, also conducted extensive repainting of the school, on the interior and exterior walls of the building, while assisting with repairs to roofing and the ceiling.

PRINCIPAL GRATEFUL

Sylvia Hamilton, principal at the school, said she was grateful for the assistance provided by OJF and NV Tours.

“We have two classrooms with a population of 18 students,” said Hamilton, noting that the assistance came at a time when it was sorely needed.

She added: “When children are more comfortable and are made to feel safer, they will learn. This is quite shocking to the community. We never expected this kind of assistance. This school belongs to the community, and I am sure that from now on we will get the kind of support needed from community residents. And I expect to see an increase in the student population in short order, as we are more than able to accommodate 30 students.”

Approximately $300,000 was spent to purchase paints, boards, doors, the toilet, and other material to complete the repair.

