Rise and rise early in 2020

We have entered into a new decade. Many have high expectations, and everyone wants change – personally and nationally. Some people want to see a better economy, less crime and violence, and the manifestation of visions and ideas that we struggled with in the previous decade.

Are You Willing?

The past 10 years were not easy for many, but we thank God that He has given us the necessary grace and mercy so that we are still standing. We all need changes, but to get changes in the new year, there are things we will need to adjust. What are you willing to adjust in order to see change? Are we willing to be true to ourselves? This is a time of reflection. Were you faithful concerning those things you had before? Are we willing to go deeper in the things of God? Are we willing to yield to His will and purpose for our lives in order to go deeper in Him and to get that change? Can God trust us with money? Will we use it to change the lives of others – the poor, the fatherless and the widow? Many have forsaken the poor and yet still ask for change.

Are You Ready To Rise?

There is no doubt that this new year brings new possibilities, new opportunities, new avenues and new paths; but in order to achieve all that, we must begin to rise.

Rise means “To move from a lower position to a higher one; to get up or go up from the position of lying down, sitting or kneeling’ upward movement”. It, therefore, means we are called to action and the employment of faith in God. We must engage in hard work. We can’t simply expect change and sit down waiting on it to just happen. There are times that we pray and then there is a time we come out of the closet.

No Excuses

Never forget the story of the man in the Bible, who for 38 years, he sat there looking for someone to help put him in the water. The first thing that Jesus pointed out to him was his mindset.

Jesus asked him if he wanted to be whole. Jesus knew that he had the capacity to get up rather than looking to someone to help him. As such, we must renew our minds. Get up and stop looking to people and using that as an excuse for our shortfall. So, if you can’t get a job, rise and create a job!

Rise, take up your bed and walk. The very thing you are sitting or lying down on will become your testimony of victory. When you rise, others may think that you are at the same place you were when they knew you, but you will not be. Those who rise, and rise early, will get the victory this year –in politics, business and the Church.

Rise Early

If we don’t rise, the glory of God cannot show up in your finances, family, body, church, community and nation. By rising, and rising early, we don’t have to look to other nations for help – kings and other nations – for solutions.

All great men and women will tell you that the number one key to their success is rising and rising early.

Early – is the best time to pray and worship God. (3 – 6 a.m.)

Early – is the best time to plan and strategize in meetings.

Early – is the best time for developing strategies for war.

Early – the best time to break the back of crime.

Early – it is the best time to have sex in order to conceive (1 Samuel 1: 19)

New research has shown that early in the morning is the best time to conceive as the sperm have their own 24-hour clock and it is best equipped early in the morning to fertilise the egg.

Nations are now suffering because we no longer rise, and rise early, to have family devotions. We no longer have devotions in the schools before we have classes for the day. Police stations and the private sector no longer have devotions, so problems continue to increase.

So, if we want to see real change, let us rise up, and rise early in 2020.

Apostle Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.