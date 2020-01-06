St Catherine labourer charged over machete attack

Nineteen-year-old Sivan Pearson, a labourer of Duxes district, Point Hill, St Catherine was charged with wounding with intent after he was implicated in the chopping injury of a man in the community on Wednesday, December 18.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., the complainant was walking along a dirt track when he heard the accused man call out his name.

He then turned to look and was chopped to the face by the accused with a machete.

He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Pearson was subsequently arrested on Sunday, January 5 and charged.

