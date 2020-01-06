Two men charged over Olympic Way double murder

The police are reporting that two men have been charged in relation to a double murder in Olympic Way, St Andrew last October.

Charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are Leroy Burrell, 24, otherwise called ‘Demar Minto’ and ‘Calibre’, a fisherman of no fixed address and Lennox Williams, 34, otherwise called ‘Skillfoot’, of Barbados Road, Kingston 11.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 6:50 p.m. on October 15, 2019, 47-year-old Andrew Clarke, otherwise called Boom, a businessman of Olympic Way and 48-year-old Gilbert Wade, a labourer of Third Street in Kingston 12, were among a group of persons when gunmen approached and opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Clarke and Wade were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Burrell and Williams were arrested and later charged.

