2020 shaping up to start with possible below-normal rainfall – Met office

Rainfall is likely to be near-normal to below-normal over the first three months of this year, which covers part of Jamaica’s traditional dry season.

That’s the forecast for January to March by the Meteorological Service Division.

The Met office states that since the start of the current dry season in December, the outlook for Jamaica shows that sections of the country could experience a deficit in rainfall.

The agency points out that Portland and St Mary have already begun to show a notable degree of drying.

It says although forecast confidence is near moderate, due to weak ocean signals, the likelihood of having potential water deficit up to the end of the period remains high.

Above-normal but comfortable temperatures are likely, the agency added.

Noting that for Jamaica to experience below normal rainfall during dry seasons is far from ideal, the Met office is calling for immediate action to minimise the negative effects of water shortages.

Farmers and householders, among others, are being encouraged to consider rainwater harvesting along with proper storage during occasional wet days and employ water conservation methods otherwise.

The agency says it will continue to provide updates for the upcoming months.

