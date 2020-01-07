Couple murdered execution-style in St Andrew South Police Division

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

Crime scene investigators were this morning searching for more clues into last night's execution-style murder of a man and his female companion.

Valda Ellis, 56, and Robert Gordon, 54, were killed in the yard of their Ricketts Crescent home in the St Andrew South Police Division.

They were found face down with their hands and feet bound with cords, a resident who identified himself as Dennis told The Gleaner.

He also said the mouth of the male was covered.

The killings occurred next door to Faith Missionary Church of God and a short distance from a state of emergency checkpoint set up at Chisholm Avenue and Omara Road intersection.

Dennis reported hearing three gunshots shortly after 10 o’clock last night.

He said residents went to the home after the woman, he identified only as Valerie, did not answer several calls to her cellphone.

Dennis described the female victim as a “nice person” who recently indicated that she was planning to give her life to God.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.