Guardsman Armoured vehicle catches fire in MoBay

A Guardsman Armoured vehicle was significantly damaged after it caught fire in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the company has reported that there were no injuries to its staff and that the valuables being transported were saved.

The employees and the valuables were later transferred to another armoured vehicle.

In a statement Monday evening, Guardsman Armoured said, about 3.30 p.m, it received information that the vehicle was disabled on Long Hill in Montego Bay after a fire broke out in the engine.

The incident resulted in a traffic pile-up.

Guardsman Armoured said, it coordinated with the Jamaica Fire Brigade, to assure the safety of all, and is working with the agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force as investigations begin.

The company also says it follows a rigorous maintenance schedule and that all units are equipped with fire safety equipment.

However, it did not say whether the equipment were used in this instance.

