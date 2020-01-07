Phillips reappoints Dayton Campbell to shadow cabinet

Dr Dayton Campbell is back in the Opposition Shadow Cabinet.

People’s National Party (PNP) President and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips today announced that Campbell has been appointed to the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister with responsibility for Special Projects.

Campbell, the outspoken campaign manager for Peter Bunting who failed in his bid to unseat Phillips in PNP presidential elections last September, was not included in the new council of spokespersons.

The St Ann North West member of parliament resigned following the defeat.

In a statement this afternoon, Phillips said Campbell’s immediate task is to prepare an implementation programme for priority projects across all ministries, to be undertaken by the next PNP administration in the first 150 days.

He said the focus of such an implementation schedule is to jump-start the process to transform social and economic inequalities that exist in Jamaica and which have dogged the nation for centuries, creating deep divisions between the haves and the have not.

According to Phillips, Campbell welcomed the appointment and said he will work diligently to ensure that the objectives are achieved for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

