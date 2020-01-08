Decomposed male body found in St Thomas

The St Thomas Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body, believed to be that of a missing man, in a swamp along Blue Mahoe Close, Prospect on Tuesday morning.

Relatives suspect that the body is that of a 27-year old labourer of Prospect Village in the parish.

The man, who was reported missing on Saturday, January 4, was said to have last been seen alive about noon on Christmas Day 2019.

The police say that a DNA test is to be conducted to identify the deceased.

It is reported that about 8 o'clock Tuesday morning a resident was walking in the swamp area of Blue Mahoe in Prospect when he stumbled on the decomposed body.

The police say the remains were found some 200 yards from the main road and was clad in a red sweater and dark-coloured pants.

According to the police, the body was decomposed beyond recognition.

Relatives, however, stated that they recognise the clothes found with the body.

- Shanna Monteith

