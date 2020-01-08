Four St Catherine men listed as wanted

Detectives in St Catherine have listed four men as wanted.

The men are urged to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town Police by Friday, January 10.

They are:

* Thirty-five-year-old Alvin Messam, otherwise called ‘Kevin,’ whose last known address is McGregor Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine. Messam is wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Clarence Clarke committed in Whitewater Boulevard, Spanish Town in the parish in April 2018.

* Twenty-seven-year-old Damion Henry, otherwise called ‘Devil’, whose last known address is Burke Road, Old Harbour, St Catherine. Henry is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Travis Calanar committed in Succaba Pen, Old Harbour in the parish in June 2013.

* Dolcetta Chin, otherwise called ‘Three Way’, of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine is wanted for a shooting incident in which a police team was fired upon in China Town, Central Village, St Catherine in January 2019.

* Twenty-six-year-old Kevon McCullum of Beacon Hill, Spanish Town in St Catherine is wanted in connection with the murder of Rohan Brown on January 20, 2019 on Chins Avenue in the parish.

Persons are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for these criminals.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.