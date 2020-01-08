Glenford Smith | Pregnant and job-hunting

QUESTION: I have been interviewed for a position I am very much interested in; however, I am pregnant. At what point do I reveal this to the potential employer? How can I convince them that I will not be a liability to the company as I will stand the expenses to cover my procedure, and that I will work as hard as any other employee?

CAREERS: Thank you for your writing in and congratulations on your pregnancy.

The fact that you are pregnant and are in the very early stages, it is a good idea to give your attention and energy to your unborn child. It is during this time that you will get used to the physical and emotional changes going on in your body.

If you apply for the position, you will be obliged to tell them at the interview. Therefore, it is better not to put your proverbial hat in the ring despite your interest.

I don’t know if you are employed or not. I give the following advice just in case you will go on other interviews, since you’ve said you have been interviewed for a position. That means some of what I will suggest may not be applicable to the case in question.

If you are not employed and you tell the potential employer, they are unlikely to hire you. But that does not mean that they will not employ you. If you decide to go ahead and apply, I suggest that you be forthright from the start. You could so impress them at the interview that they decide to offer you the job just the same.

If you don’t tell him and you did well at the interview and got the job, then you will understand if the employer is a bit annoyed with you once they find out. This is even if they are happy for you about your pregnancy. They will have to be thinking of interviewing someone else to fill your post, so soon after conducting an interview process. So, I do not recommend this.

In terms of when to reveal this to the employer, I would say that it is your personal decision. However, for your comfort and to prepare for any emergency time off, I would advise you to take your immediate superior aside and tell him or her. This is to prepare your boss for any complication you may have during the pregnancy. You can ask that it be held confidentially for the time being, if you so desire.

This is because we know that couples often don’t tell their friends they are expecting a baby until after the first trimester, when the risk of having a miscarriage is dramatically minimised. But as I have said, it is up to your discretion and your work situation.

To persuade the potential employer that you will be a valuable asset requires nothing but the normal things: an extraordinary résumé, an exceptional cover letter and to wow them at the interview. But, bear what I said earlier about telling the potential employer about your pregnancy.

To convince them about your work ethic, you will need to detail one or two concrete cases where you have done well. Have the proof that can be looked at: photographs, a letter complimenting you from your boss and/or a video of your work ready to show the employer.

Glenford Smith is president of CareerBiz Coach and author of From Problems to Power and Profile of Excellence.

