Increased focus on exports for 2020, says Green

Minister of State for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green says the Ministry will be working more closely with the private sector to streamline and modernise export regulations and customs practices, among other strategies, to pick up the pace in accessing the billions of potential consumers that are located outside of Jamaica.

Green says the government is focusing on the export of Jamaican-made goods for the growth of jobs in the manufacturing as well as the micro, small and medium enterprise sector.

“Most of the foundation was set last year as we have already started our programmes to guide our exporters and potential exporters in areas of capacity building and export promotion support through agencies of MICAF like Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and our Export Max III programme through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO). So, this year, there will be wider implementation across the country to promote private sector productivity and facilitate private sector innovation. By sharing these management techniques, government policies will be complemented, making exports a bigger portion of our national income,” Green said in a statement.

He continued, “Speaking of government policies, we have been reducing barriers that exist within the trade process to ensure our domestic industries are not slowed down, losing our competitive advantage. As it is now, it requires 58 border-control hours and costs US$876 to export goods from Jamaica. Acceleration of our paperless systems will be a priority.”

Green said exporters will benefit through an easier process for acquiring license and permits to export according to the requirements.

“Through a Cabinet submission, which has been approved, the government will be removing duplication and unnecessary rubber stamping. In a matter of weeks, persons will no longer have to go to such a large number of agencies to complete the export process,” the state minister noted.

“We closed the year 2019 with a strong series of meetings with the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica exploring strategies to drive exports. 2020 is the year of implementation,” stated Green.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.