Petroleum spill in Rockfort, East Kingston - NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it received a report from Rubis Energy Jamaica Limited about a pollution spill at its Rockfort facility in East Kingston.

NEPA says Rubis reported on Tuesday afternoon that there was a release of petroleum products, which entered the terrestrial and marine environment.

The agency says a technical team was subsequently deployed by the agency to investigate the incident.

It says during the team’s visit to the facility, the recovery of the spilled product had commenced and containment booms deployed in the marine environment.

The agency says it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure restoration of ambient conditions in the affected area.

The public is being advised to proceed with caution within the impacted area until further notice.

