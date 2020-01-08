St Ann man charged following seizure of gun and ammunition

The St Ann Police have arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation in Mansfield Green, Ocho Rios.

He is 36-year-old Nicholas Williams otherwise called ‘Pampers’, a shoemaker of Fern Grove, Ocho Rios in the parish.

The police report that about midnight on Tuesday a team was on operation in the area when they saw Williams, whose actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver along with five assorted rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband, according to the police.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

A court date is to be set.

