St Ann man charged following seizure of gun and ammunition
The St Ann Police have arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation in Mansfield Green, Ocho Rios.
He is 36-year-old Nicholas Williams otherwise called ‘Pampers’, a shoemaker of Fern Grove, Ocho Rios in the parish.
The police report that about midnight on Tuesday a team was on operation in the area when they saw Williams, whose actions aroused their suspicion.
He was accosted, searched and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver along with five assorted rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband, according to the police.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
A court date is to be set.
