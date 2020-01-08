Suspect arrested following murder of senior citizen in Manchester

Detectives in Manchester have arrested a man in relation to the murder of 63-year-old Pansford Thompson at his home in New Green in the parish on Tuesday.

They say the suspect was picked up in New Green today.

It is reported that about 8:40 p.m., Thompson was in an altercation with a family member when a knife was used to stab him multiple times.

The police were alerted and Thompson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

