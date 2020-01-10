Elderly Jamaicans being affected by flu – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says Jamaicans 60 years and older, who are among high-risk groups, are being severely affected by influenza this flu season.

In a statement today, the Ministry disclosed that six individuals died from the flu last year with three of them being persons over 60 years old.

It said the deaths occurred between January and June 2019.

The Ministry says two strains of flu are currently circulating in Jamaica, Influenza A H3N2 and Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09.

Every year, influenza activity in Jamaica begins to increase in October to November, peaks between December to March, and can last until May, the Ministry outlined.

Complications of flu include pneumonia and blood infections.

Influenza is a viral infection that spreads easily from person to person, mainly by coughing, sneezing and poor hand hygiene.

The influenza viruses circulate worldwide and can affect anybody in any age group, however, children, persons with chronic illness, pregnant women, and the elderly are at high-risk for complications from flu.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Webster Kerr informed that the Ministry has made available the flu vaccine free of cost in the public health system to high-risk members of the population including healthcare workers, children and elderly with chronic illnesses and pregnant women.

Private healthcare providers are encouraged to procure the influenza vaccine through private distributors in order to provide for the general population.

Vaccination for influenza is recommended annually (before the start of the flu season).

“Additionally, we remind members of the public to practice good hygiene including washing hands with soap and water and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, which will help to prevent the transmission of the virus.” Webster Kerr added.

“Persons with the flu should get adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids, avoid close contact with other persons and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.”

