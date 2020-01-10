Low production output impacting water supply in sections of St Mary, St Ann

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Rock Spring Pump Station in St Mary and Seville #1 facility in St Ann are currently operating below 60% of their production output as resulted in reduced inflows from their respective sources.

The NWC says the reduction in output has begun to impact supply distribution to customers who are either experiencing low water supply pressures or instances of no water.

Areas impacted include:

* Rock Spring Facility - Rock Spring, Beecham Hill, Zion Hill, Flint River, parts of Richmond and Essex.

* Seville #1 Facility - Seville, Top Seville, Priory, Farmers Heights, sections of Hartland, New Seville Housing Scheme, Farmer Scheme, Red Ground, and Hospital.

The NWC also stated that it will continue monitoring the inflows before implementing other stringent water management measures and it is encouraging consumers to undertake water conservation practices.

