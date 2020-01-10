St Andrew driver charged with bribery

St Andrew resident 26-year Rahul Narwani was on Wednesday charged with bribery during a traffic stop along Dumfries Avenue.

The police report that Narwani was driving his Mercedes Benz motor vehicle along the road about 5:30 p.m when he was signalled to stop.

The police say he complied and a closer examination of the vehicle revealed that it was unlicensed and that Narwani was driving without insurance and a valid certificate of fitness.

According to the police, upon being notified of the offences, Narwani reportedly offered the police all the cash in possession and a further $78, 000.

He was subsequently arrested and charged and his vehicle seized.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, January 16.

