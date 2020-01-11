Chester Crooks sworn in as Chief Judge of Parish Courts

Chief Judge of the Parish Courts Chester Crooks has committed to upholding the dignity, integrity, and responsibilities of the office.

Crooks was earlier this week sworn-in as the country’s second Chief Judge of the Parish Courts.

Crooks was appointed to act in the position in January 2018 after his predecessor Justice Judith Pusey was appointed to the Supreme Court to act as a Pusine Judge.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at King’s House Crooks said he was honoured to have officially been bestowed with the Office of the Chief Judge of the Parish Courts.

“As I undertake my duties, I hereby endeavour to continue carrying out the roles and responsibilities of the office to the best of my abilities in serving the Jamaican justice system and all who rely on it,” said Crooks.

The key responsibilities of the Chief Judge of the Parish Courts are supervising and coordinating the non judicial and administrative functions of the parish courts including continued judicial education on the application of new legislation as well as supporting the Chief Justice with the implementation of initiatives especially those geared towards backlog reduction and the delivery of service.

Crooks further stated that “my fellow Judges of the Parish Courts and I will make every effort to support our Chief Justice in realising the vision that our justice system become the best in the region in three years and one of the best in the world in six years.”

Chief Justice Bryan Syke congratulated Crooks on his appointment, adding that he has his full support.

“Judge Crooks has distinguished himself as a person of sound moral character, a man of integrity and a man who is approachable,” said Sykes.

Crooks was appointed to act in the position in January 2018 after his predecessor Justice Judith Pusey was appointed to the Supreme Court to act as a Pusine Judge.

In furthering the effective administration of the courts, Sykes said “the Parish Courts will be establishing administratively what we could call a Senior Parish Court Judges’ Commission to oversee the implementation of the Judiciary’s Strategic Plan as well as to assist with the general operations of the courts.”

He added that the Commission will be expected to meet once per quarter and the observations from the Commission will be incorporated into the planning and budgeting cycle for the courts.

Meanwhile, three additional judges were sworn in this week to serve at the level of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

They are the Justice Nicole A. Simmons who was appointed to act as Judge of the Court of Appeal, Tricia N. Hutchinson, who was appointed to act as Puisne Judge in the Supreme Court, and Tania Mott Tulloch Reid who was appointed as Master in Chambers in the Supreme Court.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.