Curfew imposed in sections of Mountain View

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Mountain View in Kingston 3.

The curfew began at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11 and will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., on Monday, January 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hamstead Avenue;

EAST: along Hamstead Avenue from Bunny View Avenue to Langston Road;

SOUTH: along Langston Road from Hamstead Avenue to Deanery Road;

WEST: along Deanery Road from Langston Road to Mountain View Primary School at Bunny View Avenue.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

