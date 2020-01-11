Man charged over gun, ammunition seizure

Detectives from the St Andrew South Police Division have charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were taken from him on Poinciana Avenue on Friday.

Charged is 23-year-old Neco Garrick, otherwise called ‘Chad’ and ‘Giovanni Myers’, of Edgewater, Portmore, St Catherine and Woodpecker Avenue in St Andrew.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when Garrick was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The police say he was accosted, searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

He was subsequently arrested.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.