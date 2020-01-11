Phillips says PNP election ready

People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips says the party is election ready and is prepared to best represent the interests of Jamaicans.

In a statement today, Phillips says the PNP has a responsibility to stand for those whom the forefathers of the nation fought and died for.

He was addressing Members of Parliament and PNP candidates and caretakers at a retreat at the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

He told the retreat that the PNP candidates for the general election are in place for the most part and that the process to strengthen the political machinery in the constituencies is well underway.

According to Phillips, in an environment where the economy is stagnant, where growth is not as expected and there is deceleration of economic activities as exposed by STATIN, the PNP is prepared to do what is right for the Jamaican people.

“Apart from the stagnant economy, there is rampant crime and violence and there is the alarming perception of corruption among other issues including speculation about extradition,” Phillips said.

The two-day retreat will end on Sunday.

