Alwyn Smith strong in his fight for his children’s future

Manchester, Jamaica:

“A father is respected because he gives his children leadership, appreciated because he gives his children care, valued because he gives his children time and loved because he gives his children the one thing they treasure most – Himself” – Unknown

Four years ago when Alwyn Smith lost his partner and the mother of his five children, his world was completely shaken. He has since been fighting to find his new normal, and be the best father he can possibly be to his children and grandchild.

With the youngest being six years old and the oldest 18, Smith said he has never once thought of giving up and backing down from his responsibilities – no matter how hard things got and though the struggles can, at times, be unbearable.

“Everything happened so quickly. She (mother of his children) went to school one day with our second to last child, and came home saying she was feeling sick. She went to the doctor the following day and they said they didn’t really see anything wrong, but said it could be ulcer, and gave here medication for it.”

He said as the days progressed her feelings fluctuated and she returned to the doctor. But nothing changed, yet nothing remained the same.

“She died. One day I was home feeding her and someone was there praying for her, and she just passed away in my hand. She was 33 years old, and though she had a slight heart problem, it wasn’t anything that kept her ill or had her in and out of the hospital. The Sunday before she died, she cooked dinner and everybody happy.”

Smith said his child’s mother was attending university and pursuing law at the time of her death. He said she was a driving force, with the moral support she offered her family.

“I used to be the breadwinner for the family – and I still am. I do a weekly work, but somehow it just seems harder with just me, and there’s a recurring cycle with loans and repayments so I can make ends meet. I have to take care of my grandchild too, as my oldest daughter, during the grieving of her mother, slipped up a little with school and ended up getting pregnant. But we can’t cry over past things: we just have to move on how best we can.”

Beaming brightly as he spoke about his children’s brilliance and their continued high academic achievements, Smith said if it is the last thing he does, he will ensure his children get a good education so they can mobilise themselves out of the adverse circumstances they are currently in.

“Every day is a struggle, a different need, especially with girls, school expenses, fare, lunch and you know, they have to be comfortable at home too. Though three of them are on the PATH programme, it costs about $2,500 per day for all of them to go out to school, and I am a minimum wage worker as a cook.”

Smith said he does work on the side to accommodate some of his expenses, but would really appreciate a consistent side business, or even more work to keep afloat.

“I had a chicken-rearing business once, and some people credit the stuff and never pay me, but I think I would go back into it. I would get the coop up and running again and stock it – if I get the help. I know if I had more education I could probably get a better job, but because I started having my children early, I had to put a lot of things on the back burner and focus on them. I have to own up to my responsibility the best way I can because they are depending on me” he ended.

To assist Alwyn Smith call (876) 330-8155.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com