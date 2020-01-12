Female, teen boy among four to face court for homemade gun found in St Mary

Four persons, including a female and a teen male, are to face the court for an illegal homemade firearm with ammunition that was reportedly found in their possession during an operation in Hamilton Mountain district, St Mary today.

They are: 32-year-old Triston Byfield, a landscaper; 35-year-old bartender Tamara Byfield of Pondside district, Hamilton Mountain, St Mary and 22-year-old Damar Gayle, a chef of Pondside district and Bushy Park, St Catherine. The identity of the teen male cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 5:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the four persons was searched.

Upon closer examination of the premises, a homemade firearm with a 12 gauge cartridge was found in their possession.

They were subsequently arrested and charged.

The court date will be announced later.

