M-16 assault rifle seized on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston 3

The police say a loaded M-16 assault rifle was seized yesterday along Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, sections of which are currently under a curfew.

The police's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) said the Colt M16 assault rifle, with a magazine containing thirty 5.56 rounds of ammunition, was seized during a search of a premises about 4 a.m. by a police team on patrol.

The CCU didn't say whether the illegal weapon was seized in the area under curfew.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

