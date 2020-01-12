Soldier kills wife, self in Portmore
Published:Sunday | January 12, 2020 | 11:48 AM
A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporal reportedly fatally shot and chopped his common-law wife before killing himself this morning in Portmore, St Catherine.
The JDF soldier has been identified as Doran McKenzie, while his common-law wife has been named as Suzanne Easy.
The murder-suicide reportedly happened about 2 a.m.
We will have more details soon.
We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.