Soldier kills wife, self in Portmore

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporal reportedly fatally shot and chopped his common-law wife before killing himself this morning in Portmore, St Catherine.

The JDF soldier has been identified as Doran McKenzie, while his common-law wife has been named as Suzanne Easy.

The murder-suicide reportedly happened about 2 a.m.

We will have more details soon.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.