UPDATE: Soldier kills wife before committing suicide in Portmore

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporal fatally chopped and shot his common-law wife before killing himself this morning in Portmore, St Catherine.

The soldier has been identified as 33-year-old Doran McKenzie, while his common-law wife has been named as Suzanne Easy, a nurse.

The murder-suicide reportedly happened about 2 a.m. in 4 West, Greater Portmore.

When The Gleaner visited the crime scene, concerned residents said McKenzie came home in a drunken state last evening and fired a single gunshot in the air.

They said he left the house and then returned before they heard loud explosions.

A team from the Jamaica Fire Brigade had to be called to remove the door to the house that was securely locked before investigators were able to gain access to the house where the two bodies were found inside.

The incident is being probed by teams from the JDF and police.

- Andre Williams

