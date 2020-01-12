Was Delilah chosen by God for a specific purpose?

Every so often, from the beginning of time, someone comes up with an idea that does not fit into the normal thought mode of others, igniting the imagination, at times to the point of confusion, disgust and anger at the perpetrator of the new thinking.

Having read the biblical accounts of so-called ‘Bad Girls of the Bible’ with some amount of consternation, I choose to do an analytical study of a branded and possibly one of the most infamous and misunderstood ‘bad girls’ by biblical account - Delilah.

She stands out like a sore thumb, copping the prize worthy of in-depth research.

Delilah, a Philistine, caught the fancy of Samson, who was an Israelite judge (equivalent to a King) whose nation Israel, the Philistines enslaved for 40 years.

The question is, why did a king fall for a slave of different ethnic background? Was this God’s way of telling us we are all equal?

Or, was His plan of a much greater magnitude, which for some strange reason was flushed in the gutters of convenience, and chosen not to be highlighted by the writers of the story of Samson and Delilah?

But was Delilah chosen by God for a special reason?

Each of us is gifted with an independent mind and we should exercise it when necessary.

Samson and Delilah were attracted to each other like bees to honey, igniting my thoughts as to why? I am convinced that Delilah was no ordinary money-grabbing hussy.

“She was special,” I muttered to myself.

The myth of Delilah as the mother of deception should be re-examined. What realistic method is used in modern day that has made Delilah the victim of such infamy? She deceived and betrayed a famous man for a substantial sum of money, which is like chicken feed to the multiple deceptions dished out by women for wealth today.

What about the male gender - are we not as cunning and sly as our female counterparts?

Is there a male name that has been blacklisted like Delilah and Jezebel?

Are we witnessing a web of bias toward male by historians?

Did Delilah really deceive Samson for money?

Let’s examine Delilah from the perspective of biblical accounts - did she fall in love with the wrong man?

Was she a victim of over confidence that Samson, with his unusual strength, would overcome her hateful masters?

Do you believe God used Delilah to assist Samson to kill over 10,000 Philistines with one attempt. It would take Samson years on his own to kill so many Philistines.

Could Samson act on his own without Delilah?

I have found too many gaping holes in the biblical account and have concluded a web of bias not favourable to Delilah. This trend has been aided and abetted by modern-day religious teachings.

I firmly believe Delilah was a chosen messenger of God.

Tony Miles

