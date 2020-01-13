EOJ to publish by-election spending report - JLP, PNP file outstanding info on Portland East returns

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown has indicated that both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) are now cleared after meeting the deadline for submission of declarations on spending in the Portland Eastern by-election last April.

“It is my understanding that both parties have made their returns. Both parties made the deadline. The Electoral Commission had asked for some additional information, and I understand from the registrar that they have submitted that information recently,” Brown said.

He told The Gleaner that the registrar is now in a position to prepare a report to be sent to the commission, which will decide the date for release to the public as required by law.

Under the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016, contributors, candidates, and registered political parties are required to file declarations and reports with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) within a prescribed timeframe.

The two candidates – the JLP’s Ann-Marie Vaz and Damion Crawford of the PNP, as well as their agents – had until May 16, 2019, to file a declaration of their election expenditures and a claim that to the best of their knowledge, no donation from any impermissible contributor had been accepted during the campaign reporting period.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica boss said that both Vaz and Crawford were in good standing, but a report would not be produced until the political parties had also filed their declarations.

